McDavid logged three assists and seven shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

McDavid set up Evan Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl (on the power play) in the first period before adding a secondary helper on Corey Perry's equalizer late in the third. That's a fifth straight multi-point performance for McDavid, who has three goals and 11 assists during his seven-game point streak. He's up to 31 points (six goals, 25 helpers), 70 shots on net, 22 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating over 18 playoff outings.