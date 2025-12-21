McDavid scored a power-play goal on six shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

McDavid's tally tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period, though Ryan Hartman answered before the intermission to restore the Wild's lead. The goal extended McDavid's point streak to nine games (11 goals, 12 assists, 11 power-play points), and it was just the second time during that run he's been limited to a single point. For the season, he's at 22 goals, 59 points (25 on the power play), 117 shots on net and a minus-1 rating over 36 appearances. A healthy full season out of McDavid will likely see him land in the 120-130 point range.