Levi is set to start on the road against Vancouver on Thursday, per Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton.

Levi had a 2-7-0 record, 4.12 GAA and .872 save percentage in nine regular-season appearances with Buffalo in 2025-26. Although he's struggled in the NHL, the Oilers are hoping that the 24-year-old will take a step forward this campaign. There is an opportunity for Levi to play a meaningful role because Frederik Andersen (knee) isn't expected to return until December at the earliest, and Tristan Jarry has endured struggles of his own over the past couple of years.

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