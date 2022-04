Kane scored three goals on six shots, dished an assist, went plus-3 and added three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Avalanche.

All three goals in Kane's fourth career hat trick came in the second period, and the last tally was the game-winner. Despite not playing prior to late January, Kane was able to reach the 20-goal mark for the seventh straight campaign. He's at 36 points, 129 shots on net, 129 hits, 56 PIM and a plus-24 rating through 39 appearances in his first season with the Oilers.