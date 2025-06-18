Panthers' Aleksander Barkov: Hoists Cup for second straight year
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barkov delivered two assists in a 5-1, Stanley Cup-clinching victory over Edmonton on Tuesday.
His Selke grit sets the tone for the Panthers, who excel in the postseason. This was Barkov's second straight lift of the Cup. He finished with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 23 games this postseason. Barkov delivered five assists on a three-game point streak to finish the the playoffs.
