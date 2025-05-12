Barkov notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 4.

Barkov has two goals and an assist over his last three games. The center helped out on a Carter Verhaeghe tally in the first period. Barkov is up to three goals, five helpers, four power-play points, 24 shots on net, 24 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through nine playoff outings. He continues to play heavy minutes in a top-line role, giving him plenty of chances to influence play in all zones.