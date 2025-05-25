Barkov scored twice, dished an assist, blocked two shots and went plus-4 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Barkov netted both of his tallies during a five-goal third period for the Panthers. He also assisted on a Niko Mikkola tally in the first. During his four-game point streak, Barkov has three goals, four assists and six shots on net. The star center is up to six goals, nine helpers, 32 shots, 37 hits, 16 blocks and a plus-9 rating across 15 playoff appearances.