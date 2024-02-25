Stolarz made 22 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over Washington on Saturday.

The Capitals didn't score on Stolarz until late in the second period, which ended his shutout streak at 115:54. That dates back to the third period of a 2-1 loss to the Flyers on Feb. 6. Sergei Bobrovsky is still firmly entrenched as Florida's No. 1 netminder, but Stolarz should be deployed in fantasy leagues when the matchup is favorable.