Harpur secured a professional tryout agreement with the Panthers, NHL Insider Frank Seravalli reports Wednesday.

Harpur last logged an NHL game back in 2022-23 when he was with the Rangers, making 42 regular-season appearances in which he garnered one goal, five helpers and 63 hits while averaging 14:04 of ice time. Securing a regular NHL deal is going to be an uphill battle for Harpur, as he'll need to edge out Uvis Balinskis or Tobias Bjornfot.