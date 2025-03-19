Kulikov was labeled week-to-week by head coach Paul Maurice on Wednesday but is expected back before the end of the regular season, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Kulikov's absence will stretch a blue line that is already without Aaron Ekblad (suspension). Tobias Bjornfot was called up from the minors and should get plenty of minutes until Kulikov is cleared to return. For his part, the 34-year-old Kulikov has managed four goals, nine assists and 62 shots while dishing out 110 hits in 68 games this year.