Kulikov scored a goal on three shots, added five hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Kulikov snapped an eight-game point drought dating back to his goal in Game 5 of the second round versus the Maple Leafs. The 34-year-old Kulikov has been confined to a third-pairing role, though he's seen plenty of ice with the first two games versus the Oilers going to overtime. The defenseman has two goals, three helpers, 19 shots on net, 73 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 19 playoff outings.