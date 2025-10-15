Kulikov underwent surgery for his upper-body injury and is expected to be shelved for at least five months, Sean Shapiro of DLLS Sports reports Wednesday.

Kulikov's extended absence is another big injury blow for the Cats, who are already without Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin). At this point, the veteran Kulikov shouldn't be expected back in the lineup until mid-March. Kulikov's spot on the third pairing will likely be filled by a rotation of Uvis Balinskis and Tobias Bjornfot.