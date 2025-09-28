Rodrigues (undisclosed) left Sunday's practice early for precautionary reasons, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Rodrigues might sit out Monday's preseason matchup against Carolina, but head coach Paul Maurice said the 32-year-old forward would be playing if it were a regular-season game. Rodrigues had 15 goals and 32 points in 82 games during the 2024-25 campaign before adding 13 helpers and 15 points in 21 playoff outings.