Reilly signed a one-year, $1 deal with the Panthers on Saturday, per Darren Dreger of TSN.

Reilly will head to Florida after he was bought out by the Bruins on Friday. The 29-year-old blueliner played just 10 games last season, tallying an assist, though he did average 1:02 of power-play time. Reilly should compete for a bottom-pairing role with the Panthers heading into the 2023 season,