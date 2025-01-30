Bobrovsky made 29 saves in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.
The shutout was his second of the season and the 46th of his career, putting him third among active goalies behind Marc-Andre Fleury (75) and Jonathan Quick (62). Bobrovsky has won three straight starts, and through nine outings in January he's gone 4-4-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .913 save percentage.
