Bobrovsky made 29 saves in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

The shutout was his second of the season and the 46th of his career, putting him third among active goalies behind Marc-Andre Fleury (75) and Jonathan Quick (62). Bobrovsky has won three straight starts, and through nine outings in January he's gone 4-4-1 with a 2.46 GAA and .913 save percentage.