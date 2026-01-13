Bobrovsky stopped 20 of 23 shots on net in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Bobrovsky played with a lead for the majority of the contest and allowed just one goal in each period en route to his second straight win. With Monday's victory, the 37-year-old netminder is up to a 19-12-1 record with a 2.90 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 32 outings this season. While his play hasn't been what it was over the last two seasons, he's done enough to earn his way into the win column nine times since Dec. 6. With the Panthers offense coming to life in their most recent pair of wins, Bobrovsky should continue to benefit as long as he starts to trend towards a .900 save percentage on the year. His next chance to take the ice is Friday in Carolina.