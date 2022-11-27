Knight made 32 saves Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

He was cruising with a 4-1 lead until the 8:16 mark of the third and then the game collapsed for him and the Panthers. The Blues rallied with three goals by Ryan O'Reilly, Jordan Kyrou and Vladimir Tarasenko in an eight-minute span, and the game was headed to overtime. Kyrou scored on a breakaway in the extra frame to take the extra point. Knight is now 6-3-1 with a 2.39 GAA and .922 save percentage, but is 1-2-2 in his last five appearances (four starts).