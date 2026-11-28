Knight stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Knight was able to continue his recent momentum with a strong performance in this contest. He limited the damage to a Mika Zibanejad power-play tally in the first period. Knight has allowed just five goals on 97 shots during his three-game winning streak. He's now at a 9-11-1 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 21 starts this season. The Blackhawks' next game is in a tough matchup at home versus the Wild on Monday, which is the first half of a back-to-back.