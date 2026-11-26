Knight stopped 29 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Knight picked up his fourth win in his last six starts with one of his best performances of the season. The improved play, combined with plenty of playing time due to the inexperience of his backups this season, has allowed Knight to carve out some fantasy value in deeper formats. He's now 8-11-1 with 3.32 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 20 contests. The Blackhawks are home for their next two games, beginning when they host the Rangers on Friday.