Silovs was the first goalie off during Monday's morning skate, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports, indicating that he'll draw the Game 5 start at home against the Flyers.

Silovs drew his first start of this year's playoffs during Saturday's Game 4 on the road, and he turned aside 28 of 30 shots (.933 save percentage) in a 4-2 victory to stave off elimination. Following Monday's win, he'll draw a second consecutive start in an attempt to force a Game 6. Silovs has picked up wins in four of his last six outings, going 4-2-0 with a 3.41 GAA and .878 save percentage during that time.