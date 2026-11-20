Silovs turned aside 28 of 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to St. Louis, with the Blues' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The visitors dominated the second period as they took control of the game, out-shooting the Penguins 22-10 in the middle frame, and the three pucks that got past Silovs during that onslaught came from in close or through heavy traffic in front of the net. While there may not have been much Silovs could do about it, it was still a fifth straight loss for the 25-year-old netminder, who has gone 0-4-1 with a 4.29 GAA and .848 save percentage since Oct. 29. Sergei Murashov has gone 2-2-0 with a 2.99 GAA and .904 save percentage during that same span, and the door could be opening for the younger goalie to get an audition in the No. 1 spot.