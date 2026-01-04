Rust had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Rust had five shots, the same number of shots he had in his previous three games. He's on a six-game, eight-point scoring streak that includes three goals and five assists. He also has two power-play assists in that span. Rust has 16 goals, 20 assists, 16 power-play points and 98 shots on net in 38 games. He is on pace to deliver new career highs offensively. That is, if Rust can stay healthy. He played 81 games in 2022-23 and 60 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign, but has seen time on the IR in every other year. Rust had 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games during the 2024-25 regular season.