Clifton had three hits and a blocked shot in 18:21 of ice time in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Wild.

Clifton has played in five of the Penguins' last six games, but he's suited up for just eight of 20 contests to begin the season. He's been held without a point while racking up 36 hits, 17 blocked shots, a minus-2 rating and six shots on net. Clifton should continue to provide plenty of physicality, but he could return to being a scratch when the Penguins want to get another look at Harrison Brunicke, who has been scratched for six straight games as the team buys itself time to decide if he'll be a full-time NHLer this year.