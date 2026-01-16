Dewar scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Every Penguin forward got on the board, including Dewar with a third-period insurance tally. The 26-year-old forward has been pretty good in a fourth-line role this season, earning five points over eight games in January. He's up to a total of nine goals, 17 points, 70 shots on net, 80 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 46 appearances. He's two points shy of matching his career high from 2023-24, split between Toronto and Minnesota.