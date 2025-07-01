Dewar signed a one-year contract with the Penguins on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Dewar did not receive a qualifying offer from Pittsburgh by Monday's deadline, but he is ultimately staying with the team that acquired him in March. The left-shot forward logged just three helpers over 31 regular-season appearances with Toronto in 2024-25, but he fared much better in his time with the Pens, generating four goals and three helpers over 17 appearances. The 26-year-old is set to be a fixture in the bottom six this coming season.