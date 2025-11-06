default-cbs-image
Hallander (undiclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's contest against Washington, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.

Hallander was injured at practice Wednesday. he 25-year-old has a goal and three helpers in 13 games in 2025-26. The Penguins recalled Joona Koppanen and he will join the lineup in a bottom-six role.

