Penguins' Filip Hallander: Not playing Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hallander (undiclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's contest against Washington, Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site reports.
Hallander was injured at practice Wednesday. he 25-year-old has a goal and three helpers in 13 games in 2025-26. The Penguins recalled Joona Koppanen and he will join the lineup in a bottom-six role.
