Hallander scored a goal, dished out two assists, posted a plus-four rating and placed three shots on net in Wednesday's 7-0 Opening Night win over the Flyers.

Hallander was awarded the first star of the game Wednesday, where he put together the first multi-point outing of his career. The 26-year-old forward played a hand in the team's fourth, fifth and sixth goals, with Pittsburgh's fifth tally of the night being his first goal of the season. He also showed a connection with his linemate on Pittsburgh's third forward unit, Hendrix Lapierre, when he assisted him early in the second period. Even with a handful of forwards injured to begin the year for the Penguins, Hallander is expected to play a larger role for the team in 2026-27, which was likely solidified for the time being with his three-point night Wednesday.