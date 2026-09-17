Hallander is good to go ahead of training camp, according to assistant GM Jason Spezza, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports Thursday.

Hallander had missed time in the minors due to injury, but he appears to be a full go in the lead-up to 2026-27. While far from a lock, the 26-year-old center could push for an Opening Night roster spot, though he would need to edge out several players in an already crowded forward group. Even if Hallander doesn't make the team to open the year, he could suit up in more than the 13 regular-season tilts he played in last season.