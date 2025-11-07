Hallander is dealing with a blood clot in his leg and will be out of action for at least three months, the Penguins announced Friday.

Based on the timeline, Hallander figures to be sidelined through the Olympic break in February, if not longer. Through 13 games this season, the 25-year-old center tallied one goal, three assists and three hits while averaging 13:09 of ice time. While not official yet, Hallander is a near-lock for long-term injured reserve in the coming days, given the length of his absence.