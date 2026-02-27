Penguins' Filip Hallander: Recalled from conditioning stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hallander (leg) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.
Hallander remains on injured reserve for now, but he may be activated prior to Saturday's game versus the Rangers. He is recovering from a blood clot in his leg, which has cost him more than three months of action. Hallander figures to be a bottom-six option for the Penguins once he gets back in the lineup.
