Hallander (leg) was recalled from his conditioning stint with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Hallander remains on injured reserve for now, but he may be activated prior to Saturday's game versus the Rangers. He is recovering from a blood clot in his leg, which has cost him more than three months of action. Hallander figures to be a bottom-six option for the Penguins once he gets back in the lineup.