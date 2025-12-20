Koppanen scored twice and added an assist in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 4-2 win over Utica on Friday.

Koppanen has four points over five games since returning to WBS after being waived by the Penguins. It's an improvement on his first stint in the minors this year, but the 27-year-old still has just six points through 11 outings in the AHL this year. The Finnish forward will need to show more to work his way back to the NHL later this season.