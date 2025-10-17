Acciari notched an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Acciari has played in four of five games for the Penguins to begin the year, though he is likely to rotate in and out of the lineup throughout the campaign. The 33-year-old has a helper, four shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Acciari's defensive acumen has some value, as does his experience, but the Penguins are looking to see what they can get out of their younger players, which could end up limiting his playing time.