Acciari (undisclosed) has not been medically cleared to participate in training camp, which begins Thursday.

Acciari was ruled out with a week left in the 2024-25 regular season with an undisclosed issue, and it's a concern that he's still not ready to play. When healthy, he would slot in as a fourth-line and penalty-killing forward. He had 12 points, 180 hits, 100 blocked shots and a minus-25 rating over 79 games in a similar role last season.