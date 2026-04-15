McGroarty was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

McGroarty has struggled to break into the NHL full-time this season, but he did manage to make 24 appearances for the Pens. In those outings, the 22-year-old winger notched three goals, three assists and 37 shots while averaging 11:58 of ice time. While he may not start on the postseason roster, McGroarty will almost certainly be the first forward brought up should the need arise.