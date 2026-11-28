McGroarty scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

McGroarty has played in seven straight contests, though he remains in a bottom-six role. The 22-year-old winger has three points over his last four outings, suggesting he's starting to settle in a bit better. Those are all of his points over nine games this season, and he's added 12 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-2 rating. McGroarty remains a decent play for dynasty managers, but his value in redraft leagues will be low as long as he's toiling on the third line.