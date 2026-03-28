Penguins' Rutger McGroarty: Up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McGroarty was called up by Pittsburgh on Saturday.
Avery Hayes and Joona Koppanen were returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in corresponding moves. McGroarty has seven goals and 26 points in 25 outings with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2025-26. He also has two goals and five points in 20 appearances with Pittsburgh this season.
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