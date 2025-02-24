Shea found the back of the net on both of his shots and went plus-1 in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Shea scored his first goal of the season less than a minute into the final frame to the tie game. He added another marker less than three minutes later to give Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead. Shea's 20:37 of ice time was a season high, but that can mostly be attributed to Matt Grzelcyk leaving the game with an upper-body injury. This was Shea's first appearance since Jan. 27 -- he's often been a healthy scratch this season, but Sunday's performance may have opened the door for more opportunities for the 28-year-old. Shea will be an unrestricted free agent come July, so he should have a lot to prove during the final stretch of the campaign.