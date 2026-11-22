Murashov made 25 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

Murashov has lost two straight after winning the same number to start November. The kid is talented, but this has been a rough season. Murashov is 2-6-1 with a 3.35 GAA and .891 save percentage, and battery mate Arturs Silovs is 5-7-1 with a 3.41 GAA and .873 save percentage. Right now, Murashov is on the low side of a 60/40 start schedule. He could increase his numbers with a strong run. But that doesn't seem like it's coming anytime soon.