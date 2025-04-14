Englund is day-to-day with an illness and will not play Monday versus Utah, according to Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site.
Ryan Ufko, who was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Monday, will make his NHL debut and replace Englund in the lineup against Utah. Englund's next chance to return to game action will be in Nashville's regular-season finale Wednesday against Dallas.
