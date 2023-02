Glass scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

Glass has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, logging a goal and three helpers in that span. The 23-year-old center is up to 23 points, 79 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-8 rating through 47 appearances. He's been in a top-six role lately with Ryan Johansen (leg) likely out for the rest of the regular season.