Smith scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added six hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Senators.

Smith has two goals over his last six games. The 30-year-old has started to receive more middle-six opportunities thanks to his strong defensive work and physical play. He's at six goals, two assists, 45 shots on net, 97 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 31 outings. Smith is likely to be limited to the third line at best, but he can provide a boost to hits and PIM in deep fantasy formats.