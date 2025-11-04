Svechkov logged an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Svechkov was credited with a helper on Michael Bunting's third-period tally to pull the Predators within a goal. The helper was Svechkov's first point of the season. The 22-year-old center plays more of a defensive role on the third line, but he was scratched for a couple of games last week due to his slow start to the year. He's added 20 shots on net, six hits and a minus-3 rating across 12 appearances so far.