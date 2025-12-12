Svechkov logged two assists and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Svechkov has found some steady production lately with a goal and five assists over his last nine outings. The 22-year-old was on the second line Thursday, but he's typically been in a bottom-six role for much of the season. He's at seven points, 36 shots on net, 24 hits and 11 blocked shots over 28 appearances, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect sustained success on offense.