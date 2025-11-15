Saros stopped 16 of 17 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Penguins.

Saros was beaten by Evgeni Malkin in the second period, but he was excellent the rest of the way. The 30-year-old snapped a three-game losing skid with this win, and it was also the first time he conceded one or fewer goals since a 2-1 win over the Canucks on Oct. 21. Saros will aim to win back-to-back games for the first time since late October in his next start, which could presumably come in a rematch against the Penguins on Sunday.