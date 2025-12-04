Predators' Michael McCarron: Set to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup versus the Panthers on Thursday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
McCarron missed one game with the injury, but he's slated to be back in a third-line role. The 30-year-old provides more of a physical boost than a lift to the Predators' offense. Tyson Jost will exit the lineup to make room.
