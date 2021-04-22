Granlund recorded a goal and an assist with three shots and two hits Wednesday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Chicago.

Granlund put up his second two-point game in a row, lighting the lamp with two seconds left in the middle frame and setting up a Luke Kunin tally early in the third. The 28-year-old Granlund has 12 goals and 10 assists on the year and is shooting a career-best 17.9 percent.