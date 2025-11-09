Blankenburg collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

The 27-year-old defenseman continues to step up on a Nashville blue line that might not get Roman Josi (upper body) back until late this month. Blankenburg has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games, delivering two goals and six points during that hot streak, and he's handling the point on the top power-play unit for the Preds.