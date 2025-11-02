default-cbs-image
Blankenburg picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

It was his first point of the season in his third appearance. After being a healthy scratch in 10 of the first 11 games, Blankenburg has played in two straight outings because of injuries to Roman Josi (upper body) and Adam Wilsby (lower body).

