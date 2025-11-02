Predators' Nick Blankenburg: First point of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenburg picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.
It was his first point of the season in his third appearance. After being a healthy scratch in 10 of the first 11 games, Blankenburg has played in two straight outings because of injuries to Roman Josi (upper body) and Adam Wilsby (lower body).
More News
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Nets power-play goal Thursday•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Pockets assist Thursday•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Helps out on power play Sunday•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Puts up power-play assist•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Posts helper Saturday•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Nabs assist in loss•