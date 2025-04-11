Blankenburg scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Utah.

Blankenburg hadn't scored a power-play goal since the 2021-22 campaign with the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old defenseman has six points over his last 11 outings, four of which have come with the man advantage. For the season, the blueliner is at a career-high 16 points, including six on the power play, and he's added 80 shots on net, 68 blocked shots, 52 hits and a plus-4 rating over 57 contests.