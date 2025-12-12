Blankenburg notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.

Blankenburg has made himself indispensable in a third-pairing role this season. The defenseman has three goals and five helpers over his last nine outings, production that should have the attention of fantasy managers even in a role that could be prone to some dips in production. Overall, he's at 14 points, 32 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances.