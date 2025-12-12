Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Offers pair of helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blankenburg notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Blues.
Blankenburg has made himself indispensable in a third-pairing role this season. The defenseman has three goals and five helpers over his last nine outings, production that should have the attention of fantasy managers even in a role that could be prone to some dips in production. Overall, he's at 14 points, 32 shots on net, 17 blocked shots, 15 hits and a minus-5 rating through 20 appearances.
More News
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Tallies power-play goal•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Adds two more points•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: Finds twine in overtime loss•
-
Predators' Nick Blankenburg: First point of season•